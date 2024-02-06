“Fentanyl is becoming a pretty common thing around the Cape Girardeau County area,” he said. “We’re seeing quite a bit of it, especially since 2020. It’s increasing every year. Fentanyl is becoming much easier to obtain, and that’s why we’re seeing more of it.”

When asked how many fentanyl overdose deaths he has investigated, he said he didn’t know the number of cases by memory, but more than 10.

While in some situations users may not know they are consuming fentanyl when it is combined with other drugs, he said most know they are using fentanyl and seek it out. The most common reason for overdose is the inconsistent concentration of fentanyl from one pill to another, he said.

“The way it’s distributed nowadays, it’s mixed with a cutting agent, then the finished product is put into capsules,” he said. “So you buy the fentanyl, but you don’t know the concentration. One capsule may have more concentration than another capsule in the same bag.”

He said users of fentanyl are often heroin addicts, who are looking for a high they can no longer achieve from their drug of choice. He said such addicts can underestimate the lethal danger from fentanyl.

Drug overdoses nationwide have risen from less than 20,000 in 2000 to more than 106,000 by 2021, according to data from the National Institute on Drug Abuse. The number of opioid overdose deaths has risen from roughly 5,000 in 2000 to 80,000 by 2021. Fentanyl overdose deaths began to spike in 2015. The number of deadly fentanyl deaths have nearly quadrupled in the last six years, according to data on NIDA's website.

Nationally, the DEA collected more than 77 million fentanyl pills and nearly 12,000 pounds of fentanyl powder in 2023 drug busts, according to a news release. The numbers represent a record amount of fentanyl seized in a calendar year.

The DEA said in its release that its mission is to defeat two cartels responsible for most of the imported fentanyl: the Sinaloa Cartel and the Jalisco Cartel. The DEA is working us developing intelligence and mapping the the global networks. The cartels are based in Mexico, but there are more than 50 other countries where cartels operate. The DEA has targeted Chinese chemical companies that sell the precursor chemicals.

In December, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen went to Mexico to talk with government and private sector leaders about stopping the financing of the drug trade. A Counter-Fentanyl Strike Force was created to create an overlap of resources within the Treasury Department and the IRS Criminal Investigation to collaborate on the flow of drugs into the country, the Associated Press reported.

"Combating the flow of deadly fentanyl into communities across the United States is a top priority for President Biden as well as the Treasury Department," Yellen said in a statement. She said the new group will "allow us to bring the department's unrivaled expertise in fighting financial crime to bear against this deadly epidemic."