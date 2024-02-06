All sections
September 25, 2020

St. Louis reaches 200 killings for 2020

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS -- Two fatal shootings have pushed St. Louis' death toll from homicides in 2020 to 200.

Police were called at 11:40 p.m. Wednesday about a shooting and found a man inside a vehicle that had struck a cemetery fence on the city's north side. Police found the man inside the car had been shot in the torso.

He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. The victim's name has not been released.

The other shooting happened around 1 a.m. Thursday. Police responding to a call about a suspicious person found 42-year-old Guyton Thomas in a gangway between homes. He had been shot several times and was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made in either killing.

St. Louis had 194 killings in all of 2019. The city has for many years had among the highest per capita murder rates in the U.S.

Story Tags
State News
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

