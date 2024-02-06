St. Louis reaches 200 killings for 2020

ST. LOUIS -- Two fatal shootings have pushed St. Louis' death toll from homicides in 2020 to 200.

Police were called at 11:40 p.m. Wednesday about a shooting and found a man inside a vehicle that had struck a cemetery fence on the city's north side. Police found the man inside the car had been shot in the torso.

He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. The victim's name has not been released.