St. Louis prosecutors seize assets in Venezuela money scheme

ST. LOUIS -- Federal prosecutors in St. Louis have seized a plane, two multimillion dollar yachts and more than $1.8 million from two men connected to allegations of money laundering in Venezuela.

Hjalmar Gibelli-Gomez and Fabrizio Della Polla De-Simone have consented to the seizure and admitted to the money laundering, according to a Dec. 22 filing in U.S. District Court in St. Louis. The filing said the men bought the assets with profits from an illegal scheme to swap Venezuelan currency for U.S. dollars on the black market, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Prosecutors said Della Polla, a majority owner of a poultry farm, submitted false and inflated invoices worth more than $11 million through the insurance company Gibelli is president of in order to obtain U.S. dollars at a preferred rate.

The Venezuelan government enacted currency controls to prevent capital flight by people seeking to avoid economic, political and social instability, according to the federal court filing.