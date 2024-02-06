St. Louis prosecutor to seek reelection despite ouster bid

ST. LOUIS -- St. Louis' elected prosecutor has said she will run for reelection in 2024, even as she tries to fend off an effort by Missouri's attorney general to force her out of office.

Democratic Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner spoke Tuesday night at an often-raucous public forum and made it clear that not only will she not resign, but she plans to run again.

Republican Attorney General Andrew Bailey last month filed a lawsuit asking a judge to remove Gardner from office, accusing her of incompetence. Bailey cited a low rate of convictions in homicide cases, accused Gardner of failing to keep crime victims and their families updated, and said her office is too slow to take up cases brought by police.

In addition to the lawsuit, a Republican-led bill in the statehouse would give the governor authority to appoint a special prosecutor to take on violent crimes in jurisdictions with a homicide rate over a certain threshold -- a measure drafted with St. Louis in mind.

Gardner, the city's first Black circuit attorney, told the crowd at West Side Missionary Baptist Church that Bailey and other Republican critics have "made it about race. I didn't make it about race. All these white males attacking a Black circuit attorney. So you tell me who's talking about race?"

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey speaks to reporters after taking the oath of office Jan. 3 in Jefferson City, Missouri. David A. Lieb ~ Associated Press, file