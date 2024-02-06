St. Louis prosecutor seeks to take back McCloskey case

McCloskey and his wife, Patricia, each pleaded not guilty in October to charges of unlawful use of a weapon and evidence tampering. Gardner was disqualified in December after a judge ruled she created an appearance of impropriety by mentioning the McCloskey case in fundraising emails before the August Democratic primary. She went on to win reelection.

On Wednesday, former U.S. Attorney Richard Callahan was appointed special prosecutor by Circuit Judge Steven Ohmer.

The McCloskeys are accused of waving guns at the protesters as they walked by the couple's mansion during a racial injustice protest in June. They are also accused of altering the pistol that Patricia McCloskey was holding that day.