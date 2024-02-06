St. Louis prosecutor seeks to free man imprisoned 33 years

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis' top prosecutor has asked a court to set aside the conviction of a man who has spent 33 years in prison for a killing he says he didn't commit, after witnesses who testified against him later said authorities had pressured them to lie.

In her request to overturn Christopher Dunn's first-degree murder conviction, St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner cited "clear and convincing evidence" that he had not been involved in the 1990 shooting death of Ricco Rogers.

"We are hopeful his wrongful conviction is set aside for the sake of Mr. Dunn, his family, and the people of the City of St. Louis," Gardner said in a statement Monday.

Gardner filed a motion with St. Louis Circuit Court on Friday to vacate Dunn's conviction. It wasn't immediately clear whether the state attorney general's office would oppose the motion. A spokeswoman for Attorney General Andrew Bailey didn't immediately respond to a Monday request for comment.

Gardner, a Democrat, succeeded in February in getting a court to set aside the conviction of another man, Lamar Johnson, who had spent nearly three decades in prison. Gardner took up his cause after an investigation her office conducted with help from the Innocence Project convinced her he was innocent in a 1994 killing. Johnson was convicted largely on the testimony of an eyewitness who later alleged he had been coerced into his statements.

Lamar Johnson Associated Press