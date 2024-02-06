St. Louis prosecutor: Racist interests try to force her out

ST. LOUIS -- St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner on Monday filed what she called an unprecedented federal civil rights lawsuit, accusing the city, the local police union and others of a coordinated and racist conspiracy aimed at forcing her out of office.

Gardner, the city's elected prosecutor, also accused "entrenched interests" of intentionally impeding her efforts to reform racist practices that have led to a loss of trust in the criminal justice system.

The lawsuit alleges civil rights violations as well as violations of the Ku Klux Klan Act of 1871. Gardner is black. The named defendants are white.

The lawsuit names the City of St. Louis; the St. Louis Police Officers Association; its business manager, Jeff Roorda; and Gerard Carmody, a special prosecutor who indicted an investigator hired by Gardner. It also names Carmody's son and daughter, who helped in his investigation, and a former police officer who sued over Gardner's use of private attorneys related to Carmody's investigation.

"This is about the will of the people being silenced by a concerted effort to stop reform in the City of St. Louis, and this has to be addressed," Gardner said in an interview with The Associated Press.

"This is saying, 'No more are we going to let the powerful few who want to hold onto the status quo prevent an elected prosecutor from doing her job,'" she said. Gardner said she believes the lawsuit is the first of its kind and she has the support of other progressive prosecutors.

Roorda said the union considered the lawsuit "frivolous and without merit." A spokesman for Mayor Lyda Krewson declined to comment. Messages left with Gerard Carmody were not immediately returned.

In her lawsuit, Gardner cites St. Louis' "long history of racial inequality and prejudice in its criminal justice system generally, and within its police force particularly." She said she was elected to change that, but the police union and others "have mobilized to thwart these efforts," including "the unprecedented appointment of a white, ethically conflicted Special Prosecutor" in an effort to oust Gardner.

"The Ku Klux Klan Act was adopted to address precisely this scenario: a racially motivated conspiracy to deny the civil rights of racial minorities by obstructing a government official's efforts to ensure equal justice under law for all," the lawsuit states.

The lawsuit cites a watchdog group's report last year identifying several St. Louis officers accused of posting racist, violent or prejudiced messages on Facebook. Some of the posts highlighted by The Plain View Project included one in 2014 showing a black officer standing with two black demonstrators, calling the officer "Captain 'Hug a Thug'" and "a disgrace to the uniform." Another post in 2018 read: "If the Confederate flag is racist, then so is Black History Month."