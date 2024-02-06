St. Louis prosecutor: Ouster effort politically motivated

ST. LOUIS -- The elected prosecutor in St. Louis, under intense criticism after a visiting teenage athlete lost her legs in a crash blamed on a man who remained free from jail despite multiple bond violations, is accusing Missouri's attorney general of seeking her ouster for political gain.

Democratic Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner filed a court response late Tuesday to Republican Attorney General Andrew Bailey's lawsuit that seeks to remove her from office. Bailey's effort includes criticism that too many cases, including homicides, go unpunished, that victims and their families are left uninformed and that Gardner's office is too slow to take on cases brought by police.

Criticism of Gardner escalated last month after 17-year-old Janae Edmondson, a volleyball standout from Tennessee, was struck by a speeding car as she and her family walked to their hotel following a tournament game in downtown St. Louis. The driver, 21-year- old Daniel Riley, was out on bond on a robbery charge despite nearly 100 bond violations that included letting his GPS monitor die and breaking terms of his house arrest, according to court records. Critics of Gardner questioned why Riley was allowed to remain free despite so many bond violations.

"Mr. Bailey's Petition seeks to take advantage of a tragedy for political gain, while ignoring the will of the voters," Gardner's petition states.

FILE - Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey speaks to reporters after taking the oath of office in Jefferson City, Mo., Jan. 3, 2023. St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner is accusing Bailey of political gamesmanship in his effort to remove her from office. Bailey filed suit in 2022 to oust Gardner, accusing her among other things of failing to adequately prosecute homicides and other crime in St. Louis. (AP Photo/David A. Lieb, File)

Her response said Bailey has no right under the Missouri Constitution to remove her from office simply for what he perceives as mistakes.

"But every office will make some mistakes," according to her filing. It adds that letting the petition proceed would allow any attorney general "to thwart the will of the people of a locality who have elected the prosecutor of their choice, as the people of St. Louis twice have Ms. Gardner, and say, 'I know better, so she's fired.'"