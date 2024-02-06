St. Louis prosecutor, disciplinary panel reach agreement

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner has reached an agreement with the Missouri Office of Disciplinary Counsel in which she acknowledges she made mistakes in her handling of the prosecution of former Gov. Eric Greitens but won't face severe penalties for those mistakes.

The "joint stipulation" agreement was announced Monday, just as a disciplinary hearing for Gardner was about to begin. It calls for no suspension, probation or disbarment for Gardner. The agreement would still need the approval of a three-person panel of the Disciplinary Counsel and the Missouri Supreme Court. The panel will make a recommendation within 30 days, but it's unclear when that court might consider it.

Gardner's attorney, Michael Downey, said in a written statement Gardner will "continue to direct her attention to the important work she has been elected to perform as the Circuit Attorney of the City of St. Louis."

The 2018 prosecution of Greitens played a pivotal role in his eventual resignation. Greitens is now attempting a political comeback. Gardner, meanwhile, was accused in a 73-page report of failing to disclose evidence to Greitens's lawyers, misrepresenting evidence, and other ethical violations.

The most severe punishment — suspension or disbarment — would likely have cost Gardner her job because state law requires elected prosecutors to hold active law licenses.

FILE - Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens gestures while speaking to reporters in Jefferson City Feb. 22, 2022. St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner faces a hearing Monday, April 11, 2022, before the Missouri Office of Disciplinary Counsel. The panel will determine if she committed ethical violations in her handling of the 2018 criminal investigation of then-Gov. Greitens, who resigned in June 2018. If the panel determines violations, the Missouri Supreme Court will hear the case and Gardner could face punishment ranging from a mild reprimand to being disbarred. (AP Photo/David A. Lieb File)

Gardner, a 46-year-old Democrat, is St. Louis's first Black female circuit attorney and is one of several progressive prosecutors elected in recent years with a focus on creating more fairness in the criminal justice system.

In the past 12 months, Greitens has emerged as a leading contender for the Republican nomination for one of Missouri's U.S. Senate seats, despite recent allegations of abuse by his ex-wife.

The brash former Navy SEAL officer with presidential aspirations was a year into his first term when news broke in January 2018 of an affair three years earlier with his St. Louis hairdresser. The woman alleged Greitens took a compromising photo and threatened to use it as blackmail if she spoke of their relationship.

"There was a victim, someone saying they had been attacked," Gardner's lawyer, Downey, said.

But neither the FBI nor St. Louis police seemed inclined to investigate, Downey said. Gardner's in-house investigator was away on military duty.

So Gardner hired private investigator William Tisaby, a former FBI agent. The investigation led to Greitens's indictment on one felony count of invasion of privacy. Greitens claimed he had been the victim of a political witch hunt.

Jury selection had just begun when Gardner dropped the charge after a judge ruled she would have to answer questions under oath from Greitens's attorneys over her handling of the case. She said it put her in an "impossible" position of being a witness in a case she was prosecuting.

Meanwhile, Gardner filed a second charge accusing Greitens of tampering with computer data for allegedly disclosing to his political fundraiser a list of top donors to a veterans charity he founded, without the charity's permission.