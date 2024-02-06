All sections
December 7, 2023
St. Louis prosecutor, appointed 6 months ago, is seeking full term in 2024
Associated Press

ST. LOUIS — Gabe Gore, who was appointed as St. Louis' top prosecutor by Gov. Mike Parson in May after Kim Gardner's sudden resignation, announced Wednesday that he is running for a full term in 2024.

Gore, a Democrat, was a St. Louis attorney and a partner in the Dowd Bennett law firm until his recent appointment. He has not previously run for public office.

He took over as the city's top prosecutor at a time when Gardner faced heavy criticism. Her turbulent tenure included prosecution of then-Gov. Eric Greitens in 2018, frequent run-ins with police, and criticism from Missouri Republican leaders over a backlog of cases and concerns about inefficient management.

Gore said at a news conference Tuesday that his office has prosecuted 45% more cases than in the same six-month period of 2022. He said he also has made a dent in a backlog of pending criminal cases by resolving about 2,500 of them — mostly violent crimes in a city with one of the highest homicide rates in the nation.

