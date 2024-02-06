St. Louis prosecutor again seeks to clear convicted killer

St. Louis's top prosecutor on Wednesday filed a motion asking a judge to vacate the conviction that sent a man to prison nearly 30 years ago for a murder he has long claimed he didn't commit.

Lamar Johnson was convicted in the 1994 killing of 25-year-old Marcus Boyd in an alleged drug dispute. Johnson's claims of innocence and other new evidence in recent years convinced St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner that he was wrongfully convicted.

In fact, his case was compelling enough to spur a new Missouri law making it easier for prosecutors to get new hearings in cases such as Johnson's.

Citing the new law, Gardner's office filed a motion to vacate or set aside the judgment in Johnson's case. The office's statement released Wednesday evening did not provide any other details.

"We are hopeful that the court will hear our motion and correct this manifest injustice on behalf of Mr. Johnson to strengthen the integrity of our criminal justice system," Gardner's office said in the statement.

It's not the first time Gardner, a Democrat, has sought to clear Johnson. In 2019, she asked for a new trial in a case that ended up before the Missouri Supreme Court. Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt's office argued Gardner lacked authority to make the request so many years after the case was adjudicated. The March 2021 ruling sided with Schmitt.

Lindsay Runnels, an attorney for Johnson, at the time called it "sad that rules and technicalities matter more than someone's innocence."