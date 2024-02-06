ST. LOUIS -- As the St. Louis mayor pushes legislation that would prohibit "military-grade weapons" on city streets and make it a crime for "insurrectionists" and those convicted of hate crimes to possess firearms, Missouri's attorney general is warning that such a law would violate the state constitution.

Mayor Tishaura Jones announced the wide-ranging legislation Tuesday, noting support from several members of the Board of Aldermen. The board could begin considering the measure at its next meeting Sept. 15.

"We come together around a shared vision: a safer, stronger St. Louis, ready to stand up for our values," Jones said in a statement.

Specific details of the measure have not been released, such as how "insurrectionists" would be identified and what "military-grade weapons" would be banned.

Still, the proposal drew immediate rebuke from Republican Attorney General Andrew Bailey, who wrote in a letter to Jones that he will "resist any effort to infringe on the right of the people of Missouri to keep and bear arms." He did not elaborate on what specific action might be taken, and his office didn't immediately reply to a Wednesday email seeking further information.