St. Louis program offers vacant single-family homes for $1

ST. LOUIS -- A new St. Louis program allowing people to purchase vacant homes for $1 could help provide adequate housing in the area and put abandoned property back on the city's tax rolls, according to city officials.

The city recently launched the Dollar House pilot program to match some of the Land Reutilization Authority's vacant housing with people who are looking to become homeowners, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. The city's land bank set aside 522 vacant houses for the program, but none of the structures are move-in ready.

The buildings are single-family residential structures, less than 1,500 square feet and located in neighborhoods that have seen significant divestment in recent years.

Applicants must prove they have the financial means to renovate the property, and they're given 18 months to bring the structure's interior to comply with city code.

New homeowners are expected to live in the property for at least three years. Failure to meet all of the program's obligations will result in the property being returned to the land bank.