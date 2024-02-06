St. Louis police still recovering a year after protests

ST. LOUIS -- Some St. Louis police officers are still struggling with injuries more than a year after protesters took to the streets when a white former officer was acquitted in the death of a black suspect.

About 30 St. Louis police officers were injured while responding to protests against the acquittal of Jason Stockley last year, according to then-interim police chief Lawrence O'Toole.

Stockley was charged in 2016 with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Anthony Lamar Smith. A judge last September found Stockley not guilty, setting off weeks of violent protests that led to hundreds of arrests.

At least five officers were hospitalized, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

One officer remains on leave to recover from his injuries his fellow officers inflicted on him after they mistook him for a protester and arrested him while he was undercover. He declined to comment.

The incident is part of a federal investigation into how the department handled the protests, which have resulted in 14 lawsuits against the city.

Sgt. John McLaughlin, 54, returned to duty for the first time last week after suffering a concussion and a knee injury.