St. Louis police seek suspect in shooting

ST. LOUIS -- St. Louis police are searching for a man who shot a woman after the two were involved in a fender-bender.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported the man was in a car that hit the woman's car on a parking lot Wednesday night. He got out, surveyed the damage, then drove off.
Police said the woman followed the man. About two miles later, he fired shots from his car at the victim's car. The woman was shot in the leg. She is hospitalized in stable condition.
