All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
NewsSeptember 30, 2020
St. Louis police rack up $14M in overtime, audit finds
ST. LOUIS -- St. Louis police spent nearly $14 million on overtime while struggling to fill 100 vacant positions, an audit has found. State Auditor Nicole Galloway faulted police for lacking policies to monitor excessive overtime and said the department understands the situation is "not sustainable." But she added the situation will likely be helped by the repeal last week of the requirement officers reside within city limits...
Associated Press

ST. LOUIS -- St. Louis police spent nearly $14 million on overtime while struggling to fill 100 vacant positions, an audit has found.

State Auditor Nicole Galloway faulted police for lacking policies to monitor excessive overtime and said the department understands the situation is "not sustainable." But she added the situation will likely be helped by the repeal last week of the requirement officers reside within city limits.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The audit, which was released Monday, found eight employees doubled their salary using overtime, and an additional 99 earned at least an extra 50% of their base salary with overtime.

Galloway said officers assigned to the homicide division and federal task forces were among those filing for overtime at high rates, saying, "it speaks to the crisis of crime and violence the city has been facing for some time."

The audit also uncovered issues with officers who worked second jobs, including several instances of officers who were paid for working two jobs at once. The duplicated time could be a result of time sheet errors, but one employee's case was referred to the FBI, the audit stated.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsSep. 24
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
NewsSep. 24
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jor...
NewsSep. 24
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspa...
NewsSep. 24
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for fa...
Contact the Newsroom
Contact the EditorCorrect Error in StoryContent SuggestionsAI Policy
Related
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
NewsSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
NewsSep. 23
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
NewsSep. 23
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
NewsSep. 23
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
Cape County Commission approves surety bonds, mental health board member
NewsSep. 23
Cape County Commission approves surety bonds, mental health board member
Spending deal averts a possible federal shutdown and funds the government into December
NewsSep. 22
Spending deal averts a possible federal shutdown and funds the government into December
Southeast Missouri State University student newspaper staffers named finalists for five national awards
NewsSep. 22
Southeast Missouri State University student newspaper staffers named finalists for five national awards
For home shoppers, Fed’s big rate cut likely just small step toward affording a home
NewsSep. 22
For home shoppers, Fed’s big rate cut likely just small step toward affording a home
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy