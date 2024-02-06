St. Louis police rack up $14M in overtime, audit finds

The audit, which was released Monday, found eight employees doubled their salary using overtime, and an additional 99 earned at least an extra 50% of their base salary with overtime.

Galloway said officers assigned to the homicide division and federal task forces were among those filing for overtime at high rates, saying, "it speaks to the crisis of crime and violence the city has been facing for some time."

The audit also uncovered issues with officers who worked second jobs, including several instances of officers who were paid for working two jobs at once. The duplicated time could be a result of time sheet errors, but one employee's case was referred to the FBI, the audit stated.