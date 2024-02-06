St. Louis Police: Officers shot man who pointed gun at them

Police Chief John Hayden told reporters in a news conference that two officers were in a patrol car in the area when they spotted a man with a gun and confronted him. The man refused to drop the gun, Hayden said, and both officers fired at him.

The man was taken to a hospital in critical condition. His name has not been released. Police recovered the gun the man was reported to have been pointing at officers, Hayden said.

Police also have not named the officers involved, but said both are 27 years old. One has been with the department for four years, and the other for less than two years, Hayden said.