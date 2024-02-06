ST. LOUIS, Mo. -- A St. Louis police officer who was shot in the head while responding to a shooting on the city's south side died Sunday, police said.

Tamarris L. Bohannon, 29, had been with the department for 3 1/2 years.

A second officer who was shot in the leg was treated and released after the shooting around 6 p.m. in the South Grand neighborhood near Tower Grove Park, St. Louis Police Department spokeswoman officer Michelle Woodling said.

Woodling said the second officer is 30 and has been on the force about six months. The 43-year-old suspect was taken into custody Sunday morning, Woodling said.

Mayor Lyda Krewson released a statement saying she was "heartbroken" at Bohannon's death. She said Bohannon's family are "immensely proud of the way he selflessly served and protected our community with distinction and honor for more than three years."

Police work near the scene of a shooting Saturday in St. Louis. Jeff Roberson ~ Associated Press

"This is a horrific reminder of the dangers our brave men and women willingly face everyday to keep us safe," Krewson said in her statement Sunday. "... This is a terrible, senseless tragedy."

St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department chief John Hayden said the gunman ordered a family out of their home at gunpoint and barricaded himself inside for almost 12 hours.

Officers were searching for another reported shooting victim when the gunman shot Bohannon in the head and the other officer in the leg, Hayden said.

The officers were "trying to do their job, that's all they're trying to do and they're suffering under gunfire," Hayden said, adding that the incidents are part of "a surge in violence" this summer. He asked residents to pray for the officers.

Hayden said eight of his officers have been shot in the line of duty since June 1.