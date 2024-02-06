All sections
NewsJanuary 15, 2017

St. Louis police: Man who robbed incoming lawmaker also robbed woman

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police said one of the men who robbed a newly elected lawmaker at gunpoint in December also robbed a woman leaving a church Christmas service days later. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Tavion Regans and William Nelson, both 20, are charged in the robbery of the woman as she and a friend left Mass at Christ Church Cathedral downtown. ...

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police said one of the men who robbed a newly elected lawmaker at gunpoint in December also robbed a woman leaving a church Christmas service days later.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Tavion Regans and William Nelson, both 20, are charged in the robbery of the woman as she and a friend left Mass at Christ Church Cathedral downtown.

Authorities believe Regans is one of two men who robbed state Rep. Bruce Franks Jr. at gunpoint Dec. 19. He also has been charged in that crime.

Police said Regans had a different accomplice in the holdup of Franks, who was elected in November and was not in office at the time of the robbery. His car, gun and cellphone were taken in the crime.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

State News
