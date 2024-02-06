St. Louis police investigation request goes to Washington

ST. LOUIS -- The request by St. Louis leaders to have the U.S. attorney's office investigate police conduct at protests has been referred to the U.S. Department of Justice in Washington.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that in a letter Wednesday, acting U.S. attorney Carrie Costantin said the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division handles investigations that focus on officer discipline and training. It's not clear whether the Justice Department will investigate St. Louis police.

More than 300 arrests have been made during protests since a judge's mid-September acquittal of white former police officer Jason Stockley in the 2011 shooting death of 24-year-old Anthony Lamar Smith, a black drug suspect.

Police have drawn criticism for using force and chemicals in some arrests. Mayor Lyda Krewson and interim police chief Lawrence O'Toole asked for an independent federal investigation.