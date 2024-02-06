St. Louis police evaluates training after officer wounded

ST. LOUIS -- The St. Louis Police Department is looking at whether more training is necessary after an off-duty officer was wounded by "friendly fire" from a fellow officer looking for suspects.

The department is forming a committee to decide how best to train officers for such encounters, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Police said they were chasing suspects inside a stolen car when it crashed June 21.

The off-duty officer came out of his home after hearing the crash when an officer just arriving at the scene allegedly shot him in the elbow, thinking he was a suspect.

Interim chief Lawrence O'Toole said an investigation is ongoing.

Members of the St. Louis Police Officers' Association, the Ethical Society of Police and the Leadership Organization are part of the department's committee, according to a statement released by police.