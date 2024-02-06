St. Louis police chief decides to retire after mayor meeting

ST. LOUIS -- St. Louis police chief Sam Dotson announced Wednesday he will retire early to allow the city's new mayor to "establish her own team."

Dotson, 47, had been with the department for 23 years and had served as chief since December 2012. He presided over the department through the often-tumultuous period that followed the fatal shooting of a black 18-year-old by a white officer in the suburb of Ferguson.

New Mayor Lyda Krewson announced Dotson's retirement Wednesday, her first full day in the job. She said he was not forced out but decided to step aside after meeting with the mayor Wednesday morning.

"We were talking about how to move forward and he made a decision that he was going to go ahead and retire today," Krewson said in a phone interview.

Dotson said in a statement he agreed to step down for two reasons: "First, to support our City and second to allow the new Mayor to begin to establish her own team," he said.

Dotson will serve as a consultant for one year, earning the $129,000 annual salary he earned as chief.

Deputy chief Lawrence O'Toole will serve as interim chief until a permanent replacement is found.