St. Louis plans downtown public art initiative

ST. LOUIS -- A new effort in St. Louis seeks to transform public space into works of art.

The Regional Arts Commission, Downtown St. Louis Inc. and Explore St. Louis last week unveiled plans for an initiative that seeks to use artwork to support downtown's growth as an "inclusive and culturally vibrant" anchor for the region.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported the effort is the culmination of nine months of feedback and study sessions with artists, business owners and residents.

Future art will include interactive or immersive exhibits, and some could become permanent installations. Developers coming to downtown will be encouraged to include public art in their proposals.

The project seeks to encourage people to walk around downtown and explore art that will be in various places, including major streets, bus and light rail stations, highway underpasses and elsewhere.