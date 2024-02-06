St. Louis pastor works outside for prayer requests

ST. LOUIS -- Pastor Henry Price of St. Louis is ready to take your prayer request, and you don't have to step foot inside a church to do it.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Price, 79, stands on the corner outside his church in a crime-ridden neighborhood of north St. Louis each morning from 8 to 10 a.m. He uses a hand-held microphone and a tambourine to reach out to passers-by.

A box on a small stand holds prayer requests dropped in by people from all walks of life. Gospel music plays from his Zion Temple of the Church of God in Christ's open door.

The street-corner outreach has been going on for two years since Price decided he needed to do something to help address the neighborhood's crime problem. He's preached at the church for more than 30 years.

"It's praying time," Price said on a recent day as people walked, biked and drove by. "Come let us pray."