All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsDecember 28, 2017

St. Louis officers involved in March shooting won't be charged

ST. LOUIS — Three St. Louis police officers will not face charges in the shooting of a man who allegedly pointed a gun at them. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch, citing a memorandum filed this week, reported an assistant circuit attorney wrote that no charges will be filed in the shooting that injured John Samuel Blanchard Jr. on March 31. ...

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS — Three St. Louis police officers will not face charges in the shooting of a man who allegedly pointed a gun at them.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch, citing a memorandum filed this week, reported an assistant circuit attorney wrote that no charges will be filed in the shooting that injured John Samuel Blanchard Jr. on March 31.

Police say Blanchard pointed a 9 mm pistol at the officers after a chase along Interstate 44. Blanchard was seriously injured but survived. No officers were hurt.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Blanchard is charged with assault, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon and resisting arrest.

Officers involved in the shooting had refused to testify in the case against Blanchard without assurance from prosecutors they wouldn’t face charges in the shooting.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 31
Lucas Kunce targets Josh Hawley in final campaign push at Ca...
NewsOct. 29
Cape Girardeau woman allegedly strikes man with car in park...
NewsOct. 29
Cannabis regulators concerned about predatory practices in M...
NewsOct. 29
Holiday of Lights to move permanently to Cape County Park So...
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy