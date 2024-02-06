St. Louis officers involved in March shooting won't be charged

ST. LOUIS — Three St. Louis police officers will not face charges in the shooting of a man who allegedly pointed a gun at them.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch, citing a memorandum filed this week, reported an assistant circuit attorney wrote that no charges will be filed in the shooting that injured John Samuel Blanchard Jr. on March 31.

Police say Blanchard pointed a 9 mm pistol at the officers after a chase along Interstate 44. Blanchard was seriously injured but survived. No officers were hurt.