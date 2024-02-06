St. Louis officer unusual in opting for trial without a jury

ST. LOUIS -- The fate of a former St. Louis police officer accused of killing a suspect rests with a judge, not a jury of his peers. Experts say given the public scrutiny of recent police shootings, Jason Stockley's decision to opt for a bench trial makes sense.

Stockley, 36, who is white, is charged with first-degree murder in the December 2011 death of Anthony Lamar Smith, a 24-year-old black drug suspect who was shot after leading police on a chase. The trial before veteran Circuit Judge Timothy Wilson began Tuesday and is expected to last about two weeks.

The U.S. Constitution spells out people accused of crimes have the right to have their cases heard "by an impartial jury," but defendants can opt to have the verdict rendered by a judge. Peter Joy, a professor at Washington University School of Law in St. Louis, said Stockley's decision to waive a jury trial "has a lot to do with the public's awareness of the shooting, especially in St. Louis."

"Also, in some parts of the city, relations between the police and citizens of the city are not great," Joy said Wednesday.

The St. Louis area has been the site of several shootings of black suspects by police officers in the three years since 18-year-old Michael Brown, who was black and unarmed, was fatally shot by white officer Darren Wilson in nearby Ferguson, Missouri. Wilson was not charged with a crime, but the shooting led to months of often violent protests.

Stockley's request last month for a bench trial didn't state a reason; a gag order in the case has prevented attorneys from commenting outside the courtroom. Prosecutors wanted the case heard by a 12-member jury. Assistant circuit attorney Aaron Levinson wrote in a motion of opposition the "factual determinations necessary for a finding in this case would be better made by twelve impartial members of the community."