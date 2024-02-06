St. Louis museum receives donation of 22 'masterpieces'

ST. LOUIS -- The Saint Louis Art Museum is receiving a donation of 22 pieces of art, including two by Pablo Picasso.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the museum announced the multimillion-dollar gift from Emily Rauh Pulitzer on Monday, calling the works "masterpieces" that are like a primer of art history in the 20th century.

The donation also includes works by another famous Spaniard, Joan Miro; a self-portrait by American Andy Warhol; and one of his iconic Marilyn Monroe prints.