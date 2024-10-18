St. Louis museum burns, but contents saved

ST. LOUIS -- A 107-year-old St. Louis building that houses rare manuscripts was badly damaged in a fire, but the museum's owner says the manuscripts were spared and he plans to rebuild.

The fire broke out Tuesday night at the Karpeles Manuscript Library Museum, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. At least 80 firefighters responded as flames shot out through the roof and smoke poured from windows.

No one was injured. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The museum is the 13th branch in a system created by California collectors David and Marsha Karpeles in 1983. The St. Louis branch opened in 2015.

Exhibits are rotated among branches. David Karpeles said in an email to The Associated Press on Wednesday current exhibits included one devoted to the Cuban revolution and another related to St. Louis history.