St. Louis mayor wants Confederate monument removed

ST. LOUIS -- St. Louis soon may join the growing list of cities removing monuments to the Confederacy, city officials said Tuesday.

Mayor Lyda Krewson wants the 32-foot-tall monument in Forest Park removed as soon as possible and is looking into engineering options to take it down, said Eddie Roth, the city's director of human services.

The mayor's spokesman, Koran Addo, said there is no timetable for removal of the statue, but the mayor wants it done soon.

He said the mayor's office doesn't believe the removal needs the board of aldermen's approval.

Krewson, a Democrat, was elected and took office in April.

Other cities also are grappling with what to do about monuments and statues honoring the Confederacy and its soldiers and leaders.

New Orleans recently removed two of four statues honoring Confederate-era figures.