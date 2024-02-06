St. Louis mayor temporarily moves after protests at home

ST. LOUIS -- St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson and her husband have temporarily moved out of their home after it became the site of several protests in recent months.

Krewson confirmed Wednesday the couple have not lived in their home for two months and have relocated to an apartment, The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

"We did it to deescalate the situation, to save police resources, and importantly because our neighbors were being disturbed and threatened," Krewson said in a text message to a reporter, adding "I ran for this job -- my neighbors did not."