St. Louis mayor signs executive order to support transgender community

ST. LOUIS -- St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones on Thursday signed an executive order designed to make transgender people feel more welcome in the city.

The order calls for city agencies to pursue policies that will reduce the impact of transgender laws restricting gender-affirming care and sports participation passed earlier this month by Missouri lawmakers.

Under the order, the city's health department will increase access to information about gender-affirming care; inclusivity training will be incorporated for new and current city employees; city-run sports programs will not ask participants about their gender identity; and one bathroom in each city building will be designated as an all-gender facility, KSDK-TV reported.

The city's economic development arm also will be asked to recommend incentives for businesses to support gender inclusivity.