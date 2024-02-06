St. Louis mayor appoints commission to consider reparations

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones is appointing a reparations commission that will "recommend a proposal to begin repairing the harms that have been inflicted" by slavery, segregation and racism.

St. Louis joins a growing list of places trying to determine how to make amends for past practices that have harmed Black Americans. The new commission will hold open monthly meetings. There is no stated deadline for recommendations.

St. Louis has long been among the nation's most segregated cities. Nearly half of its 300,000 residents are Black and many of them live in north St. Louis, where rates of crime and poverty are high. The median household income for white St. Louisans is $55,000, nearly twice the median income for Black households, $28,000. Racial justice advocates blame decades of racism.

Concerns about racial discrimination in the St. Louis area were amplified in 2014 when Michael Brown, a Black teenager, was shot to death by a white officer in the St. Louis County town of Ferguson, Missouri. Though the officer was not charged, investigations showed how Blacks in the region were more likely to be pulled over for traffic stops and victimized by debilitating fines and court fees.

Jones, a Democrat, on Wednesday, Dec. 7, signed an executive order establishing a volunteer commission that will ultimately recommend how the city should make reparations. The nine-member commission will include a civil rights advocate, clergy member, attorney, academic, public health professional and a youth, the mayor's office said.

"The people closest to the problems are closest to the solution," Jones said in a statement. "I look forward to reviewing this commission's work to chart a course that restores the vitality of Black communities in our city after decades of disinvestment. We cannot succeed as a city if one half is allowed to fail."