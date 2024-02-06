All sections
NewsFebruary 23, 2024

St. Louis man sentenced to 10 years for causing crash that killed 4 people and injured 4 others

ST. LOUIS -- A St. Louis man who ran a red light before causing a 2023 crash that killed four people was sentenced Thursday to 10 years in prison. Cedric Dixon, 35, agreed to a deal in which he pleaded guilty to four counts each of involuntary manslaughter and second-degree assault and one count of leaving the scene of a crash. In exchange, the prosecutor dropped armed criminal action charges...

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS -- A St. Louis man who ran a red light before causing a 2023 crash that killed four people was sentenced Thursday to 10 years in prison.

Cedric Dixon, 35, agreed to a deal in which he pleaded guilty to four counts each of involuntary manslaughter and second-degree assault and one count of leaving the scene of a crash. In exchange, the prosecutor dropped armed criminal action charges.

Police said Dixon was headed southbound in February 2023 when he veered into northbound lanes to get around stopped traffic. After running a red light, he smashed into an SUV that was carrying seven teenagers and a 20-year-old. The impact caused the SUV to topple over a guardrail onto the road below.

The crash killed Anthony Robinson, 19, of Jennings; Richard Boyd, 19, of Sullivan; Bryanna Dentman-Johnson, 18, of Vinita Park; and Corntrail McKinley, 20, of St. Louis. Four others were injured.

Dixon, whose driver's license was revoked at the time, fled and turned himself in days later.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

