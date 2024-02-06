Police said Dixon was headed southbound in February 2023 when he veered into northbound lanes to get around stopped traffic. After running a red light, he smashed into an SUV that was carrying seven teenagers and a 20-year-old. The impact caused the SUV to topple over a guardrail onto the road below.

The crash killed Anthony Robinson, 19, of Jennings; Richard Boyd, 19, of Sullivan; Bryanna Dentman-Johnson, 18, of Vinita Park; and Corntrail McKinley, 20, of St. Louis. Four others were injured.

Dixon, whose driver's license was revoked at the time, fled and turned himself in days later.