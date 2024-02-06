St. Louis man collects parts from old military planes

ST. LOUIS -- The Bissell Auto & Body truck repair shop has been a mystery for drivers through St. Louis for years. The phone rings in the nondescript garage business almost every day with someone looking for answers.

"They're constantly calling about the planes," owner Dan Bissell told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch .

Behind the beige building, noses from a collection of 26 warbird airplanes and helicopters from the U.S. and Russian military can be spotted from the busy road.

They're part of Bissell's private collection of military planes dating back to the 1950s. But they tend to stick out in the industrial lot in urban St. Louis.

Bissell said so many people drive down a side road to get a look behind the building at the planes that he became concerned about trespassing and set up security cameras. Pilots who spotted the collection from the sky have even stopped in to ask about the mysterious planes.

The answer? It's a hobby.

Bissell bought most of the collection in varying states of repair over 25 years from government auctions and -- in most cases -- saved them from the scrap yard by bidding against recyclers.

"We know it's not the typical hobby," said Dan Bissell's wife, lawyer Alex Bissell. "But he's been able to save planes where there really aren't that many left in the world now, but now we've got them here."

Dan Bissell had war plane posters and an airplane ID book in his childhood bedroom growing up.

"He can tell you any kind of commercial jet or military jet just from the silhouette in the sky," said Alex Bissell. "You know, I think people are just wired a certain way, and he's been wired toward airplanes his whole life."

Dan Bissell theorizes that the fascination comes from a few different places: His grandfather and father were wartime pilots in WWI and WWII, respectively. But Bissell also has had a mechanical mind since he was a child, working in the same truck repair shop he owns today. The business has been in his family since the 1940s.

As a boy, Bissell had a collection of remote-control airplanes, including complicated models that ran on actual fuel that he'd spend hours flying.

When he became an adult he set his sights on the real thing, starting by collecting engines from military planes.

"I guess it just sort of escalated from there," he said.

There was only one place for Bissell to go to take his airplane fascination to the next level: the military plane boneyard at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base outside Tucson, Ariz.

Today the base is the sole location for excess military and government aircraft and houses more than 4,400 planes in its military plane graveyard.