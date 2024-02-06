St. Louis man arrested in Cape County

A St. Louis man was arrested in Cape Girardeau County for several alleged violations.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Raymond Pierce, 21, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance (marijuana) and possession of drug paraphernalia and on a St. Louis County felony warrant for tampering with a motor vehicle.
He was taken to Cape Girardeau County Jail.
