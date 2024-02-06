St. Louis man arrested in Cape County

Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers arrested a St. Louis man in Cape Girardeau County for alleged driving while intoxicated.
A patrol report said Noah Gilmore, 23, was taken into custody at about 2 a.m. Sunday and cited for driving while intoxicated, failure to drive on right half of the roadway and failure to use a turn signal.
He was taken to Cape Girardeau Police Department and released.
