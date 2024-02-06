All sections
NewsDecember 2, 2024

St. Louis man arrested for alleged methamphetamine possession

St. Louis man, Dax May, 43, arrested for alleged meth possession after a traffic stop revealed drugs in his car. He's held on a $35,000 bond following a discovery of a pipe in the patrol car.

Nathan Gladden avatar
Nathan Gladden
Dax May
Dax May

A St. Louis man was arrested by Cape Girardeau County Sherriff's staff on Bloomfield Road for alleged methamphetamine possession Saturday, Nov. 30.

Dax May, 43, was arrested after methamphetamine was allegedly found in the passenger car's floorboard during a traffic stop. According to the probable cause statement, the officer checked the license plate number on the "gray-colored passenger car" and it came back as a Ford truck before pulling May over.

The officer stated in the document that after they had dropped off May at Cape Girardeau County Jail, they checked their backseat and found the "neck of a glass smoking pipe". The document states the pipe was allegedly shoved down into the seat.

According to the document, May had been the only one in the back of the vehicle since it was last checked.

May is being held in lieu of $35,000 bond.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

