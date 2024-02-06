St. Louis leader says soccer wouldn't work in dome

ST. LOUIS -- With plans for an outdoor soccer stadium in St. Louis in question, some soccer advocates are wondering why the former home of the St. Louis Rams isn't a potential home for a Major League Soccer team.

St. Louis Convention & Visitors Commission president Kitty Ratcliffe told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch it is a matter of money: It would cost hundreds of millions of dollars to retrofit the Edward Jones Dome for pro soccer.

For one thing, artificial turf is a non-starter for the MLS. Installing grass would require removing the roof and rebuilding the concrete surface beneath the playing area to include drainage and irrigation systems.

"Anything is possible, but does it make financial sense to do that?" Ratcliffe said.

The investor group SC STL has proposed a $200 million downtown soccer stadium that would require St. Louis voters to approve $80 million in new taxes. The group also seeks $40 million in state tax credits, but Gov.-elect Eric Greitens has said he will not support public money for a stadium project.