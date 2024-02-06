St. Louis' largest skyscraper is up for sale

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis’ largest skyscraper is on the market following foreclosure.

The vacant 44-story office tower at 909 Chestnut St. formerly was known as One AT&T Center. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported the building was put up for sale Thursday by a brokerage firm without an asking price.

The 1.4-million-square-foot property was built in 1986 and takes up an entire city block. It is St. Louis’ largest office building in terms of square footage and second-tallest, trailing the Metropolitan Square building. The tallest structure in the city is the Gateway Arch.