St. Louis land bank struggles to reduce vacant properties

ST. LOUIS -- St. Louis' land bank is facing pressure from city officials and residents to reduce its inventory of vacant properties as the agency struggles with staffing and limited funding.

The Land Reutilization Authority owns about 12,000 parcels, which is almost half of St. Louis' 25,000 vacant lots and buildings. The authority sells between 500 and 550 properties a year, but it hasn't been able to make a significant dent in the amount of land under its control, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

The authority's small staff say they're open to new ideas to put more properties back on the tax rolls or into the hands of not-for-profits that can better maintain them.

LRA is limited in its resources and operates at a near constant deficit. The authority is funded primarily through its own sales and federal pass-through grants. It often writes IOUs to the city's economic-development arm, the St. Louis Development Corp.

"We don't make enough money every year to take care of these properties," said Laura Costello, LRA's director of real estate. "We could use a lot more help. We could use a lot more demolition money and more maintenance people."