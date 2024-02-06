St. Louis kids camp aims to assist refugee parents

ST. LOUIS -- Dr. Gary Sherman fitted the 11-year-old Sudanese boy with a stethoscope and demonstrated how to use it.

"What do you hear?" Sherman asked the young refugee, who tentatively studied the medical device, moving the round metal chest piece under his shirt.

He paused, looked up and pointed to his heart.

"Yes, your heart. Very good," Sherman said.

The boy was in an anatomy class during the first day of summer camp at the International Institute of St. Louis, an addition to the agency's services to help refugee families settle here.

"This has always been a gap in our services," said Anita Barker, director of education.

Attendance for adults enrolled in English classes at the institute historically drops during the summer because the parents have no organized activity for their children -- certainly not one they can afford.

"This is a chance for family to be in a safe learning environment together where the parents don't have to worry about their children and can focus on their English," Barker said.

The free camp, which began July 10 and runs for four weeks, is held on the lower level of the institute. On the floor above, parents take English classes, one of the requirements to coming through the U.S. refugee resettlement program.

Among the counselors at the camp is Stan Shanker.

Like many Americans, Shanker was moved by the plight of Syrian refugees, watching news reports of families risking their lives as they fled to Europe.

But it was not until he heard a sermon by his rabbi during the High Holidays in 2015 about the civil war that has killed at least 300,000 and displaced 11 million that Shanker decided he had to get involved in some way.

He attended a volunteer orientation offered by the institute and became involved with the agency's refugee home-visit program.

The more time he spent with families, the more he realized they could use help getting acclimated. He shared his experiences with other members of Shaare Emeth and met with the temple's tzedek (justice) committee.

"This is where we need to be," Shanker told the committee -- in the community helping new Americans.

With the temple leaders on board, the number of congregation volunteers grew to more than 60, working potluck lunches, a winter carnival and a free day at the Magic House for 110 refugees.

Shanker, retired from the metal-trading business, contacted the Jewish Community Relations Council, tapping into a larger pool of prospective volunteers.

"The Jewish community overwhelmed the International Institute with 'how can we help?'" said Alyssa Banford, program and engagement associate with the Jewish Community Relations Council.