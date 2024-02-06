All sections
NewsSeptember 8, 2017

St. Louis, Kansas City plan to bid for Amazon headquarters

Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Officials in St. Louis and Kansas City are promising their cities will make strong bids in the competition over a second headquarters for Amazon.

The e-commerce company said Thursday it’s opening up requests for proposals for the $5 billion construction project that could bring up to 50,000 jobs to the winning city.

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson said the city already has started putting together a team to make a competitive proposal. St. Clair County also plans to submit its own bid.

Kansas City Mayor Sly James and the Kansas City Area Development Council said they also plan to put together a competitive bid while working with several regional partners.

Cities have until Oct. 19 to apply, and a final decision is expected next year.

