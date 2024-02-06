St. Louis judge, Chaffee native, John Essner dies at 69

A son of Scott County, longtime associate St. Louis County Circuit Judge John R. Essner has died. He was 69.

Essner died Aug. 14 following a long bout with cancer.

Described by colleagues as thoughtful, fair and generous with his time, Essner spent more than 20 years at Legal Services of Eastern Missouri (LSEM).

LSEM honored the judge’s work with the annual Honorable John R. Essner Young Lawyer Award, given to recognize legal work done on behalf of people marginalized by poverty.

In a statement of tribute issued by the St. Louis County Courts’ office, Essner was said to have been always one of the last to leave the courthouse in Clayton, Missouri, each weekday night.

The statement said Essner was guided by his grocer father’s motto — “Never let the other guy outwork you.”

Essner was born March 12, 1951, in Chaffee, Missouri.