ST. LOUIS — A federal lawsuit filed Monday by the city of St. Louis accuses automakers Kia and Hyundai of failing to install industry-standard anti-theft technology, resulting in thousands of vehicle thefts in the Missouri city.

The lawsuit seeks damages in excess of $75,000 plus punitive damages. St. Louis joins several other cities that have filed similar lawsuits, including Cleveland, Milwaukee, San Diego, Seattle and Columbus, Ohio.

Kias and Hyundais have been targeted since a TikTok social media challenge put a spotlight on the vehicles' lack of an immobilizer, showing viewers how to hot-wire cars with a USB cord and a screwdriver. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said the thefts have resulted in at least 14 crashes and eight fatalities across the U.S.

"Defendants' careless disregard for the safety of the public has created a public nuisance in the City of St. Louis, resulting in an explosion of auto-related crime that is injuring citizens, taxing St. Louis's resources, and jeopardizing the public health, safety, and peace of all who live, work, and visit St. Louis," the lawsuit states.

Kia said in a statement the lawsuits by St. Louis and other cities are "without merit."

"Kia has been and continues to be willing to work cooperatively with law enforcement agencies in St. Louis to combat car theft and the role social media has played in encouraging it," the company said.