St. Louis institutions join forces for conservation

ST. LOUIS -- Three major St. Louis institutions are joining to improve their efforts to preserve plants and animals.

Washington University, The St. Louis Zoo and the Missouri Botanical Garden said the new Living Earth Collaborative could make St. Louis an international player in conservation efforts.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported the university has recruited a Harvard researcher, Jonathan Losos, to lead the cause.

The collaborative is driven by research that found one in five plant species is threatened with extinction while animal populations continue to decline.

The work is urgent, said Mark Wrighton, chancellor of Washington University, which is putting up about $6 million and labor for the collaboration.

The Botanical Garden and the zoo also will contribute money or manpower, but the specifics have not been defined.

Part of the $6 million includes Losos' endowed professorship.