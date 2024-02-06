ST. LOUIS -- The indictment of four St. Louis police officers provides a troubling glimpse into the mindset of officers who were eager to rough up protesters during a tumultuous period in 2017, civil rights leaders said Friday.

The federal indictment announced Thursday accuses officers Dustin Boone, Randy Hays and Christopher Myers of attacking an undercover colleague during a 2017 protest, not knowing he was an officer, and trying to obstruct the investigation. Officer Bailey Colletta was accused of lying to a federal grand jury.

St. Louis was besieged by protests after the Sept. 15, 2017, acquittal of Jason Stockley, a white former police officer charged in the 2011 death of a black man, Anthony Lamar Smith. Stockley claimed Smith, 24, had a gun and he fired in self-defense; prosecutors said Stockley planted the weapon in Smith's car at the end of a pursuit.

Two nights after the acquittal, demonstrators broke windows and turned over flower pots downtown. Police eventually used a technique known as "kettling" to make 123 arrests. In kettling, police form barriers and gradually move in on suspects.

Protest and civil rights leaders said many of those caught up in the kettle were peaceful protesters, journalists and onlookers. Police were accused of brutalizing and taunting many of those arrested.

St. Louis Police officer Christopher Myers walks with attorney James Towey as they leave the federal courthouse through a backdoor employee entrance Friday in St. Louis. Myers is accused in a federal indictment, along with officers Dustin Boone and Randy Hays, of attacking an undercover colleague during a 2017 protest, not knowing he was an officer, and trying to obstruct the investigation. Robert Cohen ~ St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP

The indictment said electronic messages shared among the accused officers expressed disdain for protesters and excitement "about using unjustified force against them and going undetected while doing so."

Several of the messages cited in the indictment were attributed to Boone. On the day of Stockley's acquittal, Boone allegedly wrote, "The more the merrier!!! It's gonna get IGNORANT tonight!! But it's gonna be a lot of fun beating the hell out of these (expletives) once the sun goes down and nobody can tell us apart!!!!"

Critics have long raised concerns many officers removed name tags during the protests, making identification difficult.

"The text messages confirm our suspicions that these officers were using the anonymity of their SWAT uniforms and face masks after removing their name tags so that they could beat citizens with impunity," said Javad Khazaeli, an attorney whose law firm has filed suit against police on behalf of 23 people arrested in protests.

Later on Sept. 15, 2017, Boone allegedly wrote, "We really need these (expletives) to start acting up so we can have some fun."