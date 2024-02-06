St. Louis hospitals team up on violence prevention

ST. LOUIS -- St. Louis' four trauma centers are trying to keep people out of their hospitals with a new violence-prevention program.

The St. Louis Area Hospital-Based Violence Intervention Program will add social workers at Barnes-Jewish, SSM Health, Saint Louis University and SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's hospitals. The initiative is an expansion of the 2012 Victims of Violence program at St. Louis Children's Hospital, which pairs social workers with children who have been beaten, stabbed or shot, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

The social workers in the latest program will visit injured children and adults in the hospitals, and then as often as weekly for up to a year after they're released. Each victim will set goals related to education, job training or relationships.

The project is funded by a $1.6 million, three-year grant from the Missouri Foundation for Health. It's sponsored by the Institute for Public Health at Washington University.

The program offers a "teaching moment" to stop the cycle of violence, said William Powderly, the institute's director.