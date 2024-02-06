St. Louis gun-store burglaries highlight national trend

CRESTWOOD, Mo. -- Two recent gun-store robberies in eastern Missouri are the latest examples of a growing national crime trend.

Police are investigating gun-shop burglaries last week at Southern Armory in Crestwood and Modern Weapons Systems in High Ridge, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Data show the number of burglaries per year has generally remained steady in Missouri, hovering between 12 and 19 over a five-year period. Nearly 150 guns were stolen by burglary last year in Missouri.

Federal licensees reported nearly 7,500 guns stolen in burglaries last year to the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. The national figure increased almost 60 percent in a year.

The number of burglaries also has increased, according to agency data. The U.S. saw just under 380 reported burglaries in 2012, but nearly 560 last year.