St. Louis' Forest Park undergoes $5.8M makeover

ST. LOUIS -- St. Louis' sprawling Forest Park is getting a $5.8 million makeover.

The 1,300-acre park that's 500 acres bigger than New York City's Central Park is renovating its Central Fields, a barren 30 acres that has served as home to a balloon race and the yearly LouFest festival, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

The land will be evened, and irrigation and drainage will be added, with new visitor facilities and trails linking the area to other park attractions.

The fields will include four soccer pitches, three rugby fields, new restrooms and a concession stand.