St. Louis firefighters rescue man trapped at train station

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Fire Department said it rescued a man after he became trapped between a Metrolink train and a platform.
The fire department said the man was rescued early Friday at the Central West End Metrolink.
Police said the man was getting off the train when he slipped and his leg became stuck. It was not immediately clear how long he was trapped.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported firefighters used air bags and hydraulic equipment to rescue the man.
St. Louis police said early Friday the man was in critical but stable condition with a leg injury.
Service between the Forest Park-DeBaliviere and Grand Metrolink stations was delayed for about 30 minutes as firefighters rescued the man.
